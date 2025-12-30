Adam Fox And J.T. Miller Remain Out For Rangers, But There's Is Hope

Despite practicing in full capacity on Sunday, Adam Fox still did not return for the New York Rangers on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fox hasn’t played since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 29 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 27-year-old defenseman was placed on long-term injured reserve and has missed the past 14 games.

He did travel with the team to Carolina, as his return seems to be imminent.

In 27 games, Fox has recorded three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points while averaging 23:50 minutes.

Meanwhile, J.T. Miller did not travel with the team and remains out with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 20 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Miller was placed on injured reserve and has missed the past four games. Mike Sullivan was optimistic about Miller’s injury status when discussing it on Monday morning.

“J.T. is not with us right now, but I would anticipate him joining us,” Sullivan said.

In 35 games, the 32-year-old forward has recorded 10 goals, 12 assists, and 22 points while averaging 20:46 minutes.