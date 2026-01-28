Adam Fox Enters ‘Last Stages’ Before Return To Lineup

Adam Fox has officially rejoined the team.
During Wednesday morning’s optional skate, Fox was one of the few players to hit the ice, wearing a non-contact jersey.
Mike Sullivan previously stated that Fox had participated in a number of individual skates as he ramps up his recovery process from a lower-body injury.
Fox was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly after sustaining this apparent lower-body injury in a game against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 5 and has missed the past nine games.
How encouraging is it that Fox is skating with the team now?
“Very, that’s the next step to suggest that he’s getting closer,” Sullivan said.
How long does Sullivan expect this step to take?
“I don't have an answer for you, but the fact that he's joining the team obviously suggests that he's in the last stages before his return to play,” Sullivan emphasized.
The 27-year-old defenseman missed 14 games with an upper-body injury before coming back for three games and then getting hurt once again.
Conor Sheary, who was also placed on LTIR with a lower-body injury, skated with the team for the first time on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Igor Shesterkin is still a step away from fully returning to practice, but he continues to skate on his own or with Rangers goalie coach Jeff Malcolm.