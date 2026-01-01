Adam Fox Expresses Disappointment Regarding U.S. Olympic Snub

The 2026 U.S. Olympic Team will not include New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Fox did not make the 2026 U.S. Olympic Team despite the full roster set to be revealed on Friday.

While speaking with the media in Florida ahead of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Thursday, Fox confirmed to those reporters that U.S. General Manager Bill Guerin had broken the news to him via phone on Wednesday.

There’s a level of disappointment from Fox’s end, as he was on the U.S. roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year in February and he looking forward to representing his country at the Olympics.

“Obviously, it's not what you want to hear,” Fox said. “I thought my play this year was worthy of it and track record as well, but it's out of my hands at a certain point. The decision is the decision. I guess that's how it goes.”

The fact that Mike Sullivan and David Quinn are a part of the Team USA coaching staff and Chris Drury is currently serving as USA’s assistant general manager makes this whole situation even more complicated.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, Sullivan and Drury pushed for Fox to be included, but “understood the decision especially given depth USA has on D.”

"What I will tell you is these teams that are being picked are the best of the best. And there's so many good players and there are very, very difficult decisions that have to be made,” Sullivan said on Thursday.

“It is a collaborative effort on everybody's part. And that's just the reality of the circumstances. We'll do our very best to be as professional and straightforward as we can be with everyone that's involved. But Foxy and I have had a number of conversations, and I'll keep those between us.”

Adam Fox returned to the New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a>’ lineup on Wednesday afternoon after a 14-game absence with a shoulder injury.

Fox was asked about whether his relationship with Sullivan and Drury is ok following this decision, and he emphasized that he won’t let the frustration of not making the U.S. Olympic Team bleed into his play and overall focus with the Rangers.

“Like I said, just (my) focus from the start of the year has been with the Rangers,” Fox said. “Whatever that decision was, it is still a season we got. We got a lot of games until that break. I think my focus is still with the Rangers and trying to win some games here.”

In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old defenseman has recorded four goals, 24 assists, and 28 points while averaging 23:45 minutes.