Adam Fox Has A Lot Of Positives To Build Upon Despite Injury-Riddled Season

“I think I had to build that up, get the confidence in myself to take some hits, and after that, I think I was feeling really good where I was at, physically mentally. Like I’ve been saying since the post-Olympic break, just trying to feel good where I’m at, where the team is at, and just build on that. It was definitely encouraging for myself personally to take it into the offseason and kind of come back and take that momentum into next year.”