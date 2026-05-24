Adam Fox Has A Lot Of Positives To Build Upon Despite Injury-Riddled Season

Injuries prevented Adam Fox from having a statistically dominant 2025-26 season.
Fox started off the season hot, as he recorded three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points over the New York Rangers’ first 27 games.
However, Fox’s momentum was put to a screeching halt when he suffered a shoulder injury, which landed him on long-term injured reserve, and he ultimately missed 14 games.
The 27-year-old defenseman played in just three games upon his return before being placed on LTIR again due to a lower-body injury suffered on Jan. 5 against the Utah Mammoth.
Between his two stints on LTIR, Fox missed a total of 27 games, hurting his overall season point total.
Fox finished the 2025-26 campaign with 53 points in 55 games, nearly averaging a point per game.
It makes you wonder what Fox’s production might have been if he remained healthy for the entirety of the season.
When he returned from his lower-body injury, Fox picked up right where he left off before being placed on LTIR for the first time, as he recorded 25 points in 25 games to close out the year.
“I had the shoulder injury, and it was unfortunate to come back for a few games and (suffer) a lower-body thing,” Fox said during his exit interview. “I feel good. It just takes some time to come back when I have played three games in almost three months.
“I think I had to build that up, get the confidence in myself to take some hits, and after that, I think I was feeling really good where I was at, physically mentally. Like I’ve been saying since the post-Olympic break, just trying to feel good where I’m at, where the team is at, and just build on that. It was definitely encouraging for myself personally to take it into the offseason and kind of come back and take that momentum into next year.”
Between the strong chemistry he built with Vladislav Gavrikov as a defensive partner on top of his impressive offensive production in a 55-game sample size, Fox has a lot of positives to build upon going into the 2026-27 campaign.