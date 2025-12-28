Adam Fox Inching Toward Return From Injury

Adam Fox is inching closer toward making a return to the New York Rangers’ lineup.

Fox hasn’t played since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 29 in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He was quickly placed on long-term injured reserve and has missed the past 13 games.

However, Fox has made significant strides, recently returning to practice in a red non-contact jersey.

On Sunday, Fox shed his non-contact jersey and was a full participant at practice, as Mike Sullivan seemed to be optimistic about his status.

“It’s great,” Sullivan said of Fox being a full participant at practice. “It obviously suggests he's that much closer. He was full of capacity today. We worked him on the power play, took full contact. We’ll see how he responds and make decisions from there.”

Sullivan said Fox is day-to-day, and he did not fully rule him out to play on Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old defenseman has recorded three goals, 23 assists, and 26 points in 27 games while averaging 23:50 minutes.