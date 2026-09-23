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Adam Sýkora Expected To Miss 4-5 Months With Lower-Body Injury

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Remy Mastey
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Sep 23, 2026 3:47 PM
Dennis Schneidler-Imagn ImagesDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

New York Rangers forward Adam Sýkora is expected to miss 4-5 months with a lower-body injury. 

This injury was suffered during Monday night’s preseason game against the New Jersey Devils after a hit from Mikael Diotte. 

Sýkora spent about three seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League before finally getting his chance with the Rangers toward the latter half of the 2025-26 campaign. 

In 11 games, the 22-year-old forward recorded three goals, one assist, and four points. 

His stats didn't tell the full story, though, as Sýkora made a strong first impression, with his hard-nosed style of play on full display.

While Sýkora mainly practiced with the Rangers’ AHL group to open training camp and was expected to start the season in Hartford, his strong play showed during inter-squad scrimmages.

Now, it appears as if Sýkora will miss at least the first half of the season, derailing his momentum built from last season.

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