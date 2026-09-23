Adam Sýkora Expected To Miss 4-5 Months With Lower-Body Injury

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7bb3dbc4-f2b1-4627-a818-16b8d1341bb1.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nNew York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] forward Adam\nSýkora is expected to miss 4-5 months with a lower-body injury. \n\nThis injury was suffered during Monday night’s preseason game against the New\nJersey Devils after a hit from Mikael Diotte. \n\nSýkora spent about three seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American\nHockey League before finally getting his chance with the Rangers toward the\nlatter half of the 2025-26 campaign. \n\nIn 11 games, the 22-year-old forward recorded three goals, one assist, and four\npoints. \n\nHis stats didn't tell the full story, though, as Sýkora made a strong first\nimpression, with his hard-nosed style of play on full display.\n\nWhile Sýkora mainly practiced with the Rangers’ AHL group to open training camp\nand was expected to start the season in Hartford, his strong play showed during\ninter-squad scrimmages.\n\nNow, it appears as if Sýkora will miss at least the first half of the season,\nderailing his momentum built from last season.