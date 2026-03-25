Adam Sýkora Hopes To Provide Rangers With Energy In His NHL Debut

Adam Sýkora is set to make his NHL debut for the New York Rangers on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Rangers recalled Sýkora from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
During Wednesday’s practice, the 21-year-old forward slotted onto a line with Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle, indicating he’ll be given a middle-six role in his NHL debut.
“Super without words,” Sýkora said about his excitement level for his NHL debut via Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “It was super exciting for me playing with those guys. I just want to bring them some energy, some juice and be good on the forecheck.”
Sýkora was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, and he’s spent the past three seasons playing in the AHL.
He has recorded 12 goals, 17 assists, and 29 points in 62 games with the Wolf Pack this season.
Throughout his time in Hartford, Sýkora has become quite the fan favorite and a player beloved by his teammates due to his relentless energy that he plays with and exuberant personality.
“My happiness through for him is through the roof,” Jaroslav Chmelař said of Sýkora. “I mean, he's the best person I've met. He's such a nice guy...We were kind of dreaming about it at the beginning of the year that we would love to play together one time. So hopefully that comes through.”
Having been with the Rangers’ organization since 2022, Sýkora has spent a long time waiting for this moment, and he'll look to provide a spark for a team and fan base in desperate need of something to be excited about.
This is Sýkora’s chance to etch his mark with the Rangers and build momentum going into the 2026-27 season.
“I know I’m a different player from those the New York Rangers have drafted,” Sýkora said in September. “So, that’s kind of my path — forecheck, backcheck, all the skating, hard work, that’s kind of my job that gets me here. And I want to put it all together to get to the next level. Defensive things, penalty kill, blocking shots and a team player, helping and supporting each other. Be alive on the bench and support the other guys here.”