After Firing GM Brad Treliving, Are The Leafs Worse Than The Blueshirts?

At least the Rangers win once in a while and haven't fired their general manager. The Toronto Maple Leafs almost never win; and just fired their boss Brad Treliving.
Which begs the question – are the current Leafs (0-1 with GMs this year) worse than the (1-0) Rangers.
Without having to beg for it, I have the answer from The Maven's Roundtable Leafs-watcher
Mark Nussbaum. Take it away, Mark – and Mark your words.
"At this point in time – and with the firing of Treliving – the Rangers' future is more promising than the Leafs," says Nussbaum. "Start with draft picks. In the upcoming (2026) draft, the Rangers have seven picks in the first three rounds including two firsts.
"Meanwhile, Toronto doesn't have its first this year nor a second, nor can Toronto come close with seconds."
Nussbaum further points out New York's "Kiddie Korps" is growing rapidly.
"The Rangers have Lafrenière, Cuylle, Perreault and very strong prospects now with the big club," adds Nussbaum. "The Leafs have Matty Knies!
"The Leafs need to tear down the existing roster, recouping assets and developing young players. If they don't they'll be in bigger trouble than they are now!"
They should envy the Rangers where the Blueshirts are re-tooling, refurbishing, renovating or rebuilding. Or, just OR-ING!