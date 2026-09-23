Alberts Šmits Makes Strong Case For Rangers Roster With Impressive Preseason Debut

“I thought he played well,” Sullivan said of Šmits. “One of the biggest challenges for young players is just the physical size and strength of the guys in this league, and I mean you guys can see it, he's a man as an 18-year-old. His physical stature. He's big and strong. He has the ability to battle on pucks. He's big enough and strong enough to compete in this league, that's one challenge I think he's already met.”