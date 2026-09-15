Alberts Šmits Taking ‘One Day At A Time Approach’ To Rangers’ Roster Battle

Chris Drury already made clear that the Rangers are going to be patient regarding Šmits’ development, which likely means they aren’t in a rush to bring him up to the NHL if he isn’t prepared for it.
“We're gonna do right by him and the long-term health and well-being of him as a Ranger,” Drury said of Šmits. “This is not a sprint for him. We hope he's a rock-solid defenseman for the Rangers for the next 15 years. We're not going to put him in positions or situations that he can't handle. So excited to add him, but again, not going to do anything that's not in the best interest long-term for him.”
The 18-year-old defenseman was highly touted as one of the more pro-ready players in the 2026 draft class, leading him to be selected with the fifth overall pick by the Rangers.
Even if Šmits doesn't make the Rangers’ roster out of training camp, he’ll begin the 2026-27 season playing in the American Hockey league for the Hartford Wolf Pack.