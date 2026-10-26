All About The Arrival Of James Reimer

Oct 26, 2026 9:25 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 9:25 PM
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
There are two ways of evaluating the Rangers signing of goalkeeper James Reimer, "the most notable citizen" in Arborg, Manitoba history.
THE PESSIMIST WAY: Doubters will tell you that this is a panic move since Dylan Garand has not made major miracles in his last two starts. (Tsk Tsk, The Maven says.) To the doubters, Reimer is nothing more than a Used Goalie Lot pickup, too old at 38 to stop the Goodyear Blimp, let alone a beachball. (Mind you, I fully understand the negativists because they REALLY don't know the reason nor rhyme about Reimer.
THE MAVEN WAY: Reimer is more than a grizzled old goalie. Sure he's been around the NHL
circuit but that comes under the heading of "experience." James will guide Dylan around the shoals and prove to be an excellent mentor "Le Grand Garand."
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Reimer is motivated and should be good for at least 20 games, spelling Garand where a respite is required. Based on what he's done over a commendable career, Reimer should be the ideal pinch-goalie for a hockey team now in a pinch.
"Only time will tell about how much Reimer can help," says The Old Scout. "He's in shape; he pulled off a shutout in Hartford. I say start him as soon as possible and we'll know better."
The Kings are visiting tonight. If Garand wins,The Maven says, keep playing him until he loses. Then give Reimer a shot – and if Dylan wins, a second shot is on the menu.
But if Garand loses, start Reimer – after a long break – next Sunday against Edmonton at MSG. No worries. Rapid Reimer knows all about Connor McDavid. This could be a good Ranger upset.