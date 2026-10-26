All About The Arrival Of James Reimer

THE PESSIMIST WAY: Doubters will tell you that this is a panic move since Dylan Garand has not made major miracles in his last two starts. (Tsk Tsk, The Maven says.) To the doubters, Reimer is nothing more than a Used Goalie Lot pickup, too old at 38 to stop the Goodyear Blimp, let alone a beachball. (Mind you, I fully understand the negativists because they REALLY don't know the reason nor rhyme about Reimer.