All You Need To Know About The Blueshirts In 10 Easy Lessons

1. The Maven is still waiting for one Ranger to say, "Hey, we've got a real, good coach!" Have you?

2. Team USA's Olympic coach happens to be Mike Sullivan, who also coaches the Rangers. Sully's best defenseman happens to be Adam Fox.

3. How totally dumb is it for Sullivan to reject Fox from Team USA? Very very dumb; that’s what. Furthermore, folks around the league must be wondering as well.

4. Writing in The Toronto Sun, columnist Steve Simmons notes: "Poor Adam Fox. He doesn't make Team USA and the head coach is his coach Mike Sullivan. Wow! How will they get along after this?"

5. Based on Fox's super-diplomatic attempt at super diplomacy, Foxy is suitably hissed. And anyone who believes Shanny's rationale for dumping on his ace also believes that the New York Americans are alive and well playing out of the Brooklyn Ice Palace.

6. By tomorrow night, when the Utah Mammoth come to MSG, the aura of winning the Winter Classic in Miami will have worn off.

7. Since the in-and-out Devils whipped Salt Lake City's favorite hockey team last night, there's no reason why your Beloved Blueshirts can't do the same on Monday eve.

How Rod Gilbert Inspired A Rangers Fan To Get A Hockey Stick

The Maven's recent column about "My First Hockey Stick" has prompted some interesting stories. This one is from <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> Fan Bernie Rohde of Long Island:

8. Ditto; there's no reason why Alexis Lafrenière can't have two big games in a row; unless one of Sully's many assistant coaches forgot to tell him that tomorrow night's game ain't in Apalachicola, FLA.

9. Here are a couple of Maven predictions that should bring a smile to your face: A. The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers likely will miss the playoffs. B. Your YO-YO Rangers likely will make the playoffs.

10. Injuries – as much as any factor – will determine who makes it and not when it comes to the playoff-makers in the Met Division.