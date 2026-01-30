An Artemi Panarin Trade Involving Shane Wright Floated As Possibility

“Seattle has been looking for a scorer forever,” Friedman said. “The whole Shane Wright thing, I think that’s Seattle's goal. If they are going to trade him, they want him to get them someone who scores, really can make a difference. If they are going to step up to the plate like this, it’s not to bunt, it’s to swing from the hills. In theory, I could see them putting Wright out there for Panarin. Wright, plus for Panarin.