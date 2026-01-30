An Artemi Panarin Trade Involving Shane Wright Floated As Possibility

As Artemi Panarin continues to be held out of the lineup due to roster management with the New York Rangers seeking a trade, multiple teams have been linked to be interested in Artemi Panarin’s services, including the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and New York Islanders.
However, there’s one sleeper team lurking in the shadows that could swoop in and offer the Rangers the best possible package.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggests that a trade for Panarin involving Shane Wright isn’t out of the picture, and that Panarin is the player the Kraken would be looking to acquire if they were to trade Wright.
“Seattle has been looking for a scorer forever,” Friedman said. “The whole Shane Wright thing, I think that’s Seattle's goal. If they are going to trade him, they want him to get them someone who scores, really can make a difference. If they are going to step up to the plate like this, it’s not to bunt, it’s to swing from the hills. In theory, I could see them putting Wright out there for Panarin. Wright, plus for Panarin.
“I just don’t know if that’s feasible, I just don’t know how Panarin feels about them… I have no doubt that Seattle called and said ‘that is the kind of player we want and that’s the kind of deal we would do for Shane Wright.’’’
According to multiple reports, it appears that Panarin is looking for a contract extension from whichever team he decides to grant a trade to, and it’s unclear if he would be comfortable signing a long-term contract extension with the Kraken.
In the case of Wright, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that the Kraken could be willing to trade Shane Wright if the appropriate offer presented itself.
The Kraken join a long list of teams to be in the hunt for Panarin's services, but if the 34-year-old has interest in coming to Seattle, a deal between these two teams makes too much sense.