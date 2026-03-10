Eric Hartline-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/748e67eb-2f4c-4a35-949a-032dab67f003.jpeg]\nEric Hartline-Imagn Images\n\nCall it "An Audition For An Audition."\n\nThat's what the Blueshirts 6-2 smackdown of the No Longer Broad Street Bullies\namounted to; no more, no less.\n\nBut let's not dismiss New York's victory out of hand for these reasons:\n\n1. Philly still is shooting for a playoff berth; 2. The Grand\nRetool-Refuel-Redundant began last night; or didn't you notice? \n\nMSG Networks' Brian Boyle certainly did.\n\n"How the Rangers played – and continue playing – will show coach Mike Sullivan\nand GM Chris Drury who wants to be here next season," said Boyle.\n\nFor sure that means Noah Laba, Mika Zibinajed and Alexis Lafrenière.\n\nToss in the new buster Tye Kartye whose debut featured enough hits to make you\nthink you\n\nwere watching the Ty Domi of yesteryear.\n\nPut him in the Retool-Whatever right now!