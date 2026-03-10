Logo
New York Rangers
An Audition For An Audition

An Audition For An Audition

Stan Fischler
7h
StanFischler
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Call it "An Audition For An Audition."

That's what the Blueshirts 6-2 smackdown of the No Longer Broad Street Bullies amounted to; no more, no less.

But let's not dismiss New York's victory out of hand for these reasons:

1. Philly still is shooting for a playoff berth; 2. The Grand Retool-Refuel-Redundant began last night; or didn't you notice? 

MSG Networks' Brian Boyle certainly did.

"How the Rangers played – and continue playing – will show coach Mike Sullivan and GM Chris Drury who wants to be here next season," said Boyle.

For sure that means Noah Laba, Mika Zibinajed and Alexis Lafrenière.

Toss in the new buster Tye Kartye whose debut featured enough hits to make you think you

were watching the Ty Domi of yesteryear.

Put him in the Retool-Whatever right now!

