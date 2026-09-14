An Important But Overlooked Note In A Blueshirt Preview

With the National Hockey League being so dramatically – some would call it "melodramatically" – suspenseful surprises can be found everywhere.
The Maven found one in the very last paragraph on Page 121 of The Hockey News' superb Yearbook. In this case, the bit of insight comes by way of Steve Zipay.
"GM Chris Drury now answers to new Rangers' President, COO and Alternate Governor Quentin Dolan who will handle the club's day-to-day business," wrote The Z Man.
Here's my point: Quentin's father James Dolan generously gave Drury a contract extension a couple of seasons ago, no doubt on the assumption that Drury would improve the team. In the long run, Dru did not.
A Conference last place finish is not equated with success. Thus if Drury's 2026-27 model does not move from the bottom to a playoff berth Uncle Quentin may not do cartwheels of joy.
And YOU, darling Rangers fan, know what could happen after that! Brother Chris does does cartwheels out of The Garden and into the NHL "Situations Wanted" column!