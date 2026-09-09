An Improved Rangers' Defense Core Could Be Immense

If there's such a thing as a "perfect storm" on the New York blue line the Adam Fox-Slava Gavrikov unit is IT.
"But," adds The Old Scout, "you get nothin' for nothin' with these oft-promising guys. Ole Foxy had better stay healthy while Slava must avoid those periodic slumps that make you think he's still playing for Sparta Leningrad."
Not to worry, insists Griffel. "Slava adds the physical element that blends with Fox's streamline handling and vision. Together they form as solid a double-play D-combo as any in the league.
"Meanwhile, Pettersson and Durzi combine in a different story. Let's begin with Pete whose biggest advantage is his familiarity with Sully's style. Pete's big and absorbs contact – stands players up at the blue line.
"Durzi moves the biscuit well with acute vision. All things considered, this second unit will be effective defensively while creating plays in the other direction.
"As for the third unit, here's where Braden Schneider should slot back to his physical game. He'll focus on physical defense and blocking shots. His sidekick Robertson figures to fit into the sixth defense slot.
"He and Schneider both had 18 points last season Offensively, we know what to expect; not a whole helluva lot.!"