An Interview That James Dolan Wished He'd Forgotten About

When the Rangers still had a chance to gain a playoff berth this season – Can you remember that far back – Garden boss James Dolan did what he rarely does – a public interview in which his Rangers are discussed.
The interviewer Craig Carton was more interested in talking about the Knickerbockers, but when they got around to the Rangers, Dolan offered some interesting views.
What's more, those comments go a long way to revealing why the Rangers are so awful today.
DOLAN: "Chris Drury is a winner and a competitor. He can't stand to lose."
MAVEN: Big deal; who does like to lose? As a Rangers captain, Drury was no better than J.T. Miller – and you know what a wonderful leader he is not.
DOLAN: "The culture doesn't turn around overnight."
MAVEN: How about "over century?"
DOLAN: "The team from last year didn't really believe in themselves, and that made it hard."
MAVE: What does this year's team believe in – LOSING!
DOLAN: "You have to be patient."
MAVE: Fair enough; but for how long – 14 years? Like Buffalo?
DOLAN: "The Rangers have to believe in themselves."
MAVE: For this year, it's getting late; in fact, too late.
DOLAN: "Don't give up on my team this year."
MAVE: That was a good idea – until the Rangers gave up on themselves!