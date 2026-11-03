An Objective Respected Critic & The Real View Of The Blueshirts

They all laughed when the season began and The Maven bet money that the Rangers would make the playoffs.
One of the laughers was Vic Morren who co-hosts – with Neil Smith – the wonderful podcast NHL Wraparound. Looks like Vic had the right idea.
With the Blueshirts in freeball, I asked him what was what on Seventh Avenue and West 33rd Street. Wonderfully, Monsieur Morren did not pull any punches.
"For starters," Morren reminded me, "I did not pick the Rangers to make the post-season in our season preview – and that was with a healthy Shesterkin in goal.
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"On the positive side, Chris Drury actually did a decent job upgrading the defense, and the support forwards. However – and this is important – you can't have a team with a top line and nine bottom-six forwards.The Rangers simply do not have enough scoring depth through their top six forwards."
Alexis Lafrenière's late (last) season surge appears to be carrying over well but he can't carry the offensive load alone. No way!
Vic: "Cuylle, Perreault and Laba are good, young players but – in relative terms – so does every other of the 31 teams have good, young players. The young Rangers still must truly define themselves on a consistent basis.
"Furthermore they need to get back to being comfortable in 2-1 and 3-2 games. Their competitive ability will depend on how they defend and whether they can clean up some of the areas in which they recently have been exposed."
THE MORREN CONCLUSION: "Until they truly define themselves on a consistent basis, the Blueshirts are a bubble team at best."
Then, a pause: "And that's whether they have Shesterkin, Garand or Steve Buzinski in goal."