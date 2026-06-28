Analysis Of Prospects The Rangers Drafted From Rounds 2-7

During Day Two of the draft, the New York Rangers made a total of eight picks through rounds two to seven.
Here are all of the prospects the Rangers drafted on Saturday:
Second round, pick No. 64: D Benjamin MacBeath:
MacBeath, a 6-foot-2 192-pound, left defenseman, is coming off a season playing in the Western Hockey League for the Calgary Hitmen, in which he recorded seven goals, 44 assists, and 51 points in 51 games.
The 18-year-old defenseman is committed to play at the University of Denver for the 2026-27 season.
“We were very excited to get him at 64,” Rangers director of scouting John Lilley said. “I know it’s a little bit of a cliche to say we didn’t think he’d be there, but we were a little surprised he was there. He had a really good season. He’s a really good skater. He’s got size. He can move a puck. … He’s got some offense to his game and he’s a smart player.”
Third round, pick No. 67: G Danai Shaiikov:
Shaiikov, a 6-foot-2, 192-pound goalie, most recently played for the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, where he recorded an 18-26-2 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 2.78 goals-against average.
The Rangers have not drafted a goalie since Talyn Boyko, as they were looking to bolster their goaltending prospect pool and decided to take a chance on Shaiikov, a 19-year-old goalie from Kazakhstan.
“We haven’t taken a goalie for a while,” Lilley said. “It was a strong year for goalies. Scott Clemmensen, who is our goalie scout, really valued this young man. He’s athletic. He’s very competitive. He doesn’t give up on pucks. … The team was kind of in a rebuild phase or whatever, but he got a lot of work. He’s a battler with a lot of skills and quickness. Scott really wanted him.”
Third round, pick No. 77: D Charlie Morrison:
Morrison, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound left defenseman, put up four goals, nine assists, and 13 points in 41 games for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL.
The 18-year-old defenseman is committed to playing at the University of Connecticut for the 2026-27 season.
“He plays a simple game, putting pucks to the right place at the right time without having to be exceptionally creative,” Jeremy Tremblay of Mckeen’s Hockey wrote. “However, there are a lot of subtle skills in his game that he uses each game. Morrison is an excellent puck carrier on the breakout. He moves well with the puck, and his puck handling is a big reason why. He knows how and when to protect the puck away from other players when he carries the puck out of his zone, using some deception to change his direction with the puck, faking a direction before going the other way. He often uses this skill when retrieving the puck behind his net when an opponent is putting some pressure on him.
Third round, pick No. 81: C Tomas Chrenko:
Chrenko, a 5-foot-11, 192-pound center, posted nine goals, 22 assists, and 31 points in 44 games for HK Nitra, a professional hockey team based in Slovakia.
The 18-year-old forward is the only center selected by the Rangers in the 2026 NHL Draft, and he’s considered to be a high upside pick, given his offensive skill set.
“Chrenko has an NHL shot/release and is dangerous on the flank on the PP,” Scott Wheeler of The Athletic wrote. “He competes well and has some jam. He can play at different paces. He has some deception on the puck in both his handling and his quick release. He's smart and gets open, but can also use his good hands to play through holes and get pucks to open linemates.”
Fourth round, pick No. 102 (Via SEA): LW Spencer Bowes:
Bowes, a 6-foot-0, 174-pound left winger, had 23 goals, 19 assists, and 42 points in 67 games for the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League.
The 18-year-old forward is the only left winger selected by the Rangers in the draft.
“Pace is Bowes’ game,” via Elite Prospects. “His feet are always moving toward the play. With possession, he uses a ton of crossovers, and he’s smart with his routes, timing them to make sure he’s a threat for as long as possible. He’s hunting give-and-gos constantly, quickly passing wide, skating the middle, and firing the return pass on the net instantly.”
Sixth round, pick No. 162: D Andre Mondoux:
Mondoux, a 6-foot-4, 201-pound defenseman, scored six goals, 12 assists, and 18 points in 66 games for the Kingston Frontenacs this past season.
“A hard-hitting, battling defenceman, Mondoux already understands how to use his size to his advantage,” via Elite Prospects. “He’s a tight rush defender, closing gaps on the reception and denying the space for opponents to build speed.”
Sixth round, pick No. 163: RW Darian Anderson:
Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound right winger, recorded 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points in 60 games for the Flint Firebirds of the OHL.
The 19-year-old forward is the only right winger selected by the Rangers in the draft.
“Though he displays surprisingly well-developed puck-skill, Anderson plays a very basic north-south power game, and makes his living in the dirty areas of the ice,” via Upside Hockey. “He is a strong skater with a long and powerful stride, though refinements are needed in his acceleration and top-speed, and he has a deceptively quick short-burst to beat opponents to loose pucks. He can throw checkers off with his agility, changing pace and direction quickly, and he is capable of deking and dangling through tight spaces; he also wields excellent puck-protection using his frame and long reach.”
Seventh round, pick No. 193: D Ivan Patrikhayev:
Patrikhayev, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound defenseman, played in the KHL for Cska Moskva during the 2025-26 season, and he recorded three goals, 10 assists, and 13 points in 66 games.
The 20-year-old defenseman is slated to return to the KHL this upcoming season.