Analysis Of Prospects The Rangers Drafted From Rounds 2-7

“He plays a simple game, putting pucks to the right place at the right time without having to be exceptionally creative,” Jeremy Tremblay of Mckeen’s Hockey wrote. “However, there are a lot of subtle skills in his game that he uses each game. Morrison is an excellent puck carrier on the breakout. He moves well with the puck, and his puck handling is a big reason why. He knows how and when to protect the puck away from other players when he carries the puck out of his zone, using some deception to change his direction with the puck, faking a direction before going the other way. He often uses this skill when retrieving the puck behind his net when an opponent is putting some pressure on him.