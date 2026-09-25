Analyzing Rangers' New-Look Power-Play Formation With The Addition Of Pavel Dorofeyev

During the 2025-26 season, the Rangers’ 53 power-play goals ranked 13th in the NHL, while their 24.7% power-play success rate ranked fifth, behind only the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Carolina Hurricanes.
“The power play was one of the bright spots of our team last year fairly consistently,” Sullivan said. “It took us a little while to get it going (at) the beginning of the year versus after that. I thought the second half of the year in particular was excellent.
The Blueshirts are looking to build on the man advantage, and their first unit still consists of Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, Alexis Lafrenière, and Mika Zibanejad.
The one major addition to the first power-play unit is Pavel Dorofeyev, who led the Vegas Golden Knights with 20 power-play goals, and also ranked second among all NHL players in that category.
Dorofeyev adds a whole new dimension to the Rangers’ power play with his lethal shot from both flanks, and he also commands a lot of attention, which opens up room for Fox, Miller, Lafrenière, and Zibanejad to operate.
“Well I think his best attribute is his finishing ability,” Sullivan said of Dorofeyev. “He can shoot well, he can score goals. He's playing a similar position on the power play here than he played when he was in Vegas, and he scored a lot of goals there…
“Pav is a guy that can finish. He can score goals. He's got a great one-timer. Can really shoot the puck, and I think we've got some guys on that unit with him that can get in the puck.”
Over the past couple of practices of training camp, the Rangers have begun ramping up their power-play preparation, and we’ve gotten an extensive look at the first unit.
With Adam Fox stationed at the point, serving as the quarterback of the power play, Dorofeyev has primarily been operating at the left flank while Zibanejad has been operating from the right flank.
J.T. Miller is being used at the bumper position, and Lafrenière is playing primarily in a netfront role, although the two have alternated at certain points in between drills.
The Rangers are set to have more left-handed shooters on their first power-play unit, which Sullivan admitted changes his approach in regards to setting up the man-advantage formation.
“We lost a right-handed shot versus a lefty, and that’s gonna change some of the things that we do with it. But very capable guys. I think they have an opportunity to be very impactful for our team.”
The Rangers’ second power-play unit features Sean Durzi, Will Cuylle, Gabe Perreault, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Eeli Tolvanen.
While the second power-play unit is certainly more potent compared to years past, Sullivan plans to heavily feature the first unit and give them a bulk of the work on the man advantage.
“I think our power play. I think our second power play unit is more of a threat with some of the people that are on it,” Sullivan said. “I do believe strongly that the top power play unit is really good, and I think they showed last year that certainly the core of that group is still back, and those guys were certainly a bright spot of the team with how they performed on the power play. I would anticipate them getting a long look.”
The Rangers’ top power play unit was put to the test during Tuesday night’s preseason against the New York Islanders, but they failed to score.