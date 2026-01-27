Another Rangers Controversy Corner: The Harvey Steal

After his club missed three straight playoffs starting with the 1958-59 debacle, Rangers GM Muzz Patrick needed a trade to save his job. He got it from the most unlikely source – the Montreal Canadiens. Here's how:
Habs' boss Frank Selke had been furious over the fact that his star defenseman. Doug Harvey was one of a few key NHL aces who were trying to form the NHL's first players' union. Selke, like Conn Smythe in Toronto, wanted none of this union stuff.
"Harvey still was regarded as one of the best defenseman in the NHL," said Associated Press hockey writer Ben Olan, "but Selke said he wanted him out of Montreal. He also – as it happened, mistakenly – believed that Harvey was over the hill.".
While many Montrealers gaped in amazement, Selke dealt Harvey to the Rangers along with Al (Junior) Langlois, another defenseman.
Then, another astonishing event took place – Patrick signed Harvey to both play defense and coach the team – a move that was practically unheard of in the NHL at the time.
While Selke may have felt that Harvey was in the twilight of his career, Doug not only steered the Rangers into a rare playoff berth but also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman. The man hardly was over any hill.
P.S. The players' union that Harvey was kept from organizing finally became reality a few years after Doug became a Ranger.
P.S.S. Along with Glenn Hall – another union organizer – Harvey went on to star for the expansion St.Louis Blues – but only as a player. By this time the NHL Players' Association had been officially recognized by the league!