Another Side Of Larry Brooks That Should Be Shown

Bobby Holik and Larry Brooks had two things in common; both loved hockey and both loved a good cause.

The untimely passing of Brooks has inspired a wellspring of stories about Larry, the superior journalist and his accomplishments. But somehow one important episode was omitted.

During a recent "Bottle Rocket" podcast involving Holik, we talked about a ton of hockey stuff but somehow the Holik-Brooks link was lost in the schmoozing. However, a day later Bobby recalled how he and Larry collaborated to right a wrong.

It involved the issue of the International Ice Hockey Federation barring the Israeli national team from participating in international tournaments. Holik, who once coached the Israeli national team to a gold medal, was furious about the IIHF decision and contacted Brooks.

Other journalists might have taken a "hands-off" approach but that never was the Larry style. He interviewed Holik and Bobby explained his point in these words which would be translated into Brooks' very widely read column in the New York Post.

"This hockey situation presents a great opportunity for the NHL to make a stand and somehow confront the IIHF," Holik told Brooks. "I think the NHL should put some heat on the IIHF."

Brooks wrote: "Bobby is asking the NHL to intercede with the IIHF to ensure that Israel is permitted to participate in tournaments from which it was banned by hockey's international governing body."

Holik's plea and Larry's column reached NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and the league reached out to the IIHF raising "significant concerns" about the boycott of the Israelis.

As it happened the NHL responded and the IIHF lifted the ban.

I tell you this story because it seemed to have been forgotten and, thankfully, Bobby – a close friend and admirer of Brooks – believed that it should be told.

You also should know that I have been in touch with Larry's son, Jordan, who was keenly aware of his Dad's affection for Holik and Bobby's principles. With that in mind, I believe that Brooks' words about Holik are worth a read:

"Holik is the most forthright professional athlete whom I have covered throughout my career. The two-time Cup-winning Devil and onetime Ranger is a passionate advocate for ideals in which he believes."

Ditto for Larry Brooks and that explains why Bobby Holik wanted me to be sure that I knew how sad he was about Larry's passing and, similarly, how the journalist came through in the clutch.

It was a perfect one-two punch of guys who wanted justice served and were ready to do something about it.

Typical Larry Brooks and Bobby Holik!