Are The Rangers Any Better Than They Were Last Year?

During the Rangers last game – at Carolina – a devoted fan who I happen to know and respect – did a double-take when he viewed Vin Trocheck on the New York bench.

"He had a look of disgust on his face," the fan told me. "Then, after the game, he sounded disgusted about the 3-2 overtime loss when he said, 'You gotta close out games like this.'"

While The Maven figured that an OT point on the road against the Canes wasn't a bad thing, others disagreed. New York's attempted shots were measly compared to the home club's endless assaults.

"At times," said another fan, "the Rangers looked scared, timid and afraid. That's why the third period was all Canes; saved only by Igor Shesterkin."

What's ironic – and indisputable about this sometimes motley crew of Rangers – is that

what's supposed to be its strong veteran core has failed them while the third and fourth line foot soldiers keep this club alive.

Jonny Brodzinski – of all people – is delivering key goals. Rookie Noah Laba is now an offensive force while Matt Rempe actually is looking more like a hockey player than merely a Sideshow Charlie "Peoples' Choice."

In a Carolina game in which Iggy needed all the offense he could get, the Breadman Panarin and Mika Zibanejad finished with a combined two shots on goal.

And a minus-1 each.

If that wasn't embarrassing enough; try this on for size. The Canes – fourth-string – winning goalie, Brandon Bussi is a salary bottom feeder at $775,000 and comes from

Long Island!

Beware Washington Capitals, the Rangers invasion is about to begin and, guess what?The New Yorkers still might salvage the 1-2-1 road trip.

New Year's wishes are allowed, aren't they?We'll know soon enough. In the meantime......... HAPPY, HEALTHY NEW YEAR TO ALL!