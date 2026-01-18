Artemi Panarin ‘Confused’ But ‘Ok’ With Rangers' Decision Not To Give Him Contract Extension

The mood was somber and frankly sad when speaking with Artemi Panarin after the Rangers’ 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon to discuss his future.
It had been just over 24 hours since Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter to fans emphasizing the organization's plan to retool the roster, which could mean saying “goodbye to players that have brought us and our fans great moments over the years.”
As part of the firestorm of news that followed Drury’s letter, it was reported that had an individual meeting with Panarin and informed him that he will not be offered a contract extension, while the team is prepared to work with him and agent Paul Theofanous to trade him anywhere he wishes to go.
Panarin is a player who since signing a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers in 2019, has embraced and loved playing in New York under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.
While he was still able to muster up a smile for the reporters talking with him after the game as he usually does during interviews, the sadness and discomfort were evident in his tone given that his tenure with the Rangers could be over within a matter of weeks if not days.
“It's hard to say how I feel, still confused, but yeah, (the) team decided to go in a different direction,” Panarin said. “I'm ok with that. I'm a Rangers player right now so I gotta play every game 100%.”
Upon addressing the difficult reality at hand, Panarin shifted the conversation back to hockey since in his words he “say (said) everything, what I want to say about this situation.”
On Saturday afternoon, Panarin managed to record one goal, two assists, and three points, but it felt meaningless with the veteran forward essentially confirming that by the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline, he won’t be a member of the Rangers.
“I obviously think the world of him, he's an elite player,” Mike Sullivan said of Panarin. “He's one of the best Rangers of his generation. I think his body of work speaks for itself, and what he's accomplished in the league.
“I think to have a game he had today, after the last couple of days, is, once again, he's one of the guys that I'm talking about when I talk about the types of people that we have in the room, their character, and how much they care. I think his game today was representative of that. He's a great person. He's an elite player. He drives offense in so many ways, and he continues to do that for us.”
His inevitable exit from The Big Apple is still one that hasn’t fully set in and is difficult to fathom for Panarin, but he’s accepted that he’ll have to embark somewhere else for what may be the final chapter of his career.