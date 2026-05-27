Artemi Panarin Reveals One Small Detail He Looked Into Before Being Traded To Kings

When it became clear in January that the New York Rangers intended to trade Artemi Panarin, he essentially went through a free-agent period.
Panarin’s full no-move clause essentially allowed him to dictate his preferred destination despite still being under contract with the Rangers.
For a variety of different reasons, Panarin pinpointed the Los Angeles Kings as the only destination he would accept a trade to, and the Rangers obliged by his request in February.
“I was not ready to pick a team where I didn’t want to go,” Panarin said in his introductory press conference with the Kings. “I probably (would have gone) to Russia if L.A. didn’t give me anything… I just want to play for these guys.”
Unbeknownst to the public until now, Panarin is very particular about jersey designs, which influenced a small part of his decision to accept a trade to the Kings and sign a two-year, $22 million contract extension.
“[The Kings’] jerseys are stunning,” Panarin said in the interview. “I really do care about the jerseys too. Like, there have been teams whose colors I’m just allergic to. I wouldn’t even consider them just because of that. I don’t know, I just have that hang-up.”
The 34-year-old forward recorded nine goals, 18 assists, and 27 points in 26 games to close out the 2025-26 season in Los Angeles.