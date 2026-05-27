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Artemi Panarin Reveals One Small Detail He Looked Into Before Being Traded To Kings

Remy Mastey
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When it became clear in January that the New York Rangers intended to trade Artemi Panarin, he essentially went through a free-agent period.

Panarin’s full no-move clause essentially allowed him to dictate his preferred destination despite still being under contract with the Rangers. 

For a variety of different reasons, Panarin pinpointed the Los Angeles Kings as the only destination he would accept a trade to, and the Rangers obliged by his request in February. 

“I was not ready to pick a team where I didn’t want to go,” Panarin said in his introductory press conference with the Kings. “I probably (would have gone) to Russia if L.A. didn’t give me anything… I just want to play for these guys.”

Unbeknownst to the public until now, Panarin is very particular about jersey designs, which influenced a small part of his decision to accept a trade to the Kings and sign a two-year, $22 million contract extension. 

“[The Kings’] jerseys are stunning,” Panarin said in the interview. “I really do care about the jerseys too. Like, there have been teams whose colors I’m just allergic to. I wouldn’t even consider them just because of that. I don’t know, I just have that hang-up.”

The 34-year-old forward recorded nine goals, 18 assists, and 27 points in 26 games to close out the 2025-26 season in Los Angeles.

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