Artemi Panarin Will Be Held Out Of Lineup As Rangers Seek Trade

According to multiple reports, Artemi Panarin will be held out of the lineup on Wednesday night for the New York Rangers’ matchup against the New York Islanders due to roster management.
Panarin is also not expected to play in any games before the Olympic break, beginning on Feb. 5.
Quickly after Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter outlining the team’s plan to retool the roster, it was reported that Drury held an individual meeting with Panarin and informed him that the Rangers do not plan to re-sign him past this season and will look to trade him to anywhere he wishes to go.
“It's hard to say how I feel, still confused, but yeah, (the) team decided to go in a different direction,” Panarin said last week after the Rangers' 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. “I'm ok with that.
Panarin’s seven-year, $81.5 million contract is set to expire this upcoming summer, as he will become an unrestricted free agent if a contract extension is not signed before July 1.
The 34-year-old forward will inevitably be dealt before the March 6th Trade Deadline, and a deal could materialize before the roster freeze, which takes into effect on Feb. 4.
In 52 games this season, Panarin has recorded 19 goals, 38 assists, and 58 points while averaging 20:55 minutes.