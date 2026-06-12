Assessing The Adam Fox And Vladislav Gavrikov Defensive Pairing

One aspect of the team’s lineup that stayed consistent was the defensive pairing of Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov.
For years, Fox played alongside Ryan Lindgren, a reliable pairing for the Rangers, as Lindgren’s stay-at-home style of play allowed Fox to expand his offensive game.
Once Lindgren was traded to the Seattle Kraken during the 2024-25 campaign, Fox was left with a rotating cast of defensive partners.
However, during the 2025 offseason, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury went out and signed Gavrikov to a 7-year, $49 million contract, with the plan being for Gavrikov to play alongside Fox.
Although Fox missed a number of games due to injury, when he was healthy, the two blueliners seemed to get the best out of each other.
The Rangers had an expected goal share of 58.49 percent and outscored opponents 32-25 in the 872:16 Fox and Gavrikov were on the ice together at 5-on-5.
“I thought it was really good,” Fox said. “I think he’s the perfect complement for me… “Defensively, he’s just steady,” Fox explained. “I think that’s the biggest thing. I play my best when I can read off someone and know where they’re going to be and they’re predictable. I was really happy with how we played and how quickly we formed a good pair.”
Gavrikov's defensive prowess took a lot of pressure and responsibility off of Fox, who could focus more on creating offensive.
Fox had a productive season offensively, recording 53 points in 55 games, nearly averaging a point per game.
Meanwhile, Gavrikov had the best statistical season of his NHL career, posting a career high 14 goals and 35 assists in 82 games, as he credits Fox for his newfound offensive success.
“Played with Foxy, helped me a bit too,” Gavrikov said. “Great defensive player and obviously offensively, he’s bringing a lot for the team.”
When looking at a defensive core filled with uncertainty going into next season, Fox and Gavrikov remain the steady links who will, in all likelihood, share the ice once again once October rolls around.