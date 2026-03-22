Back And Forth With The NHL Rules

For example, I just completed the weekly "Bottle Rockets" podcast with hostess Alena Sycheva, author Jerry Hack and sports critic Steve Viuker.
It was Brooklynite Viuker who annoyed me plenty with his beefs. Three, in particular, got my goat; as we used to say.
As far as I'm concerned, Steve struck out on the trio of hisses and moans. :
1. He doesn't like the Shootout.
2. He wants three points for a win, instead of two.
3. He only watches teams who play above the Mason-Dixon Line. Nix on viewing Southerners, even if they happen to be Cup contenders such as Tampa Bay.
The Maven's responses follow:
1. The Shootout has often been mocked as a "Skills Competition." Is that supposed to be a putdown? Hey, Steve, Hockey is a very skilled sport. So what's the problem with a melodramatic skilled feature to decide a tie game? And the extra-added shootout feature is free of charge. (You don't like it; walk out; I double-dare You!!)
2. Two points for a win has worked for more than 100 years. It must be doing something right.
3. Mason-Schmason; you can watch what you want. The Rangers are above the Mason-Dixon line. You still have the inalienable right to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning. Even though the Bolts are in Dixie they are about 23.5 times better than the Rangers who now are UNDER the Quality Line, by a lot.