Benoit Allaire Set To Retire After Over 20 Years With Rangers

Longtime New York Rangers goaltending coach Benoit Allaire will retire after the 2026 NHL Draft and free agency period.
Allaire served as the Rangers’ goaltending coach from 2004 to 2024 before transitioning to their director of goaltending.
Jeff Malcolm took over the day-to-day responsibilities as goalie coach once Allaire moved into a new role.
“Benoit Allaire’s contributions to the Rangers over the past two decades have been immeasurable,” general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “Whether it was teaching a Hall of Famer or a rookie just starting his career, Benny made everyone he worked with better.
“On behalf of everyone in the Rangers organization, we wish him and his wife, Lyne, all the best in retirement.”
Allaire played a pivotal role in coaching and developing Henrik Lundqvist and Igor Shesterkin, building strong relationships with both.