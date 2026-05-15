Blueshirt Front Office Remains Stable But Not Around The League

Not so around the league where every other day a coach gets canned and then another bench boss is told to find another job. General managers have to worry as well.
Look at Toronto where stability has gone out the window and into Lake Ontario.
Look at Edmonton where the Oilers are getting worse with Connor McDavid and now his former junior mentor – and ex-OIlers coach – Kris Knowblauch is checking the "Help Wanted" listings.
Across the Hudson in Deare Olde Newarke, our Devils pals put the blame on Tom Fitzgerald and have made native Garden Stater Sunny Mehta the new general manager. Carried in with the wave is Braden Birch, otherwise known as Mehta's sidekick.
The beat goes on from East to West. Once a genius, Jim Rutherford said sayonara to Vancouver, the only terrible team to finish worse than the Rangers.
On and on it will go once the current playoff rounds go, and there are tons of repercussions already. The Oilers fired coach Kris Knoblauch although GM Stan Bowman should have been booted for making a mess of a Connor McDavid team.
The Maple Leafs circus continues with an inexperienced – already much-criticized – high command also on the prowl for a new coach.
If this proves anything, it's that Blueshirts fans at least can be secure in the knowledge that their team has a stable general staff.
It should remain stable at least until October.