Blueshirt People And Friends Rally Around A Really Good Softball Charity

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/dc743f9a-c0d2-4baa-8c96-98e08b5f3e5a.jpeg]\n Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n\nHockey and baseball – also softball – have a lot in common even though ice and\ngrass never will be first cousins.\n\nBut once a year some of the folks who cover the Blueshirts, Islanders and Devils\nmeet in Brooklyn to see who's better on the diamond.\n\nMore to the point they gather for a darn good reason; which is raising dough via\nthe annual Brooklyn Memorial Cup For Alzheimer’s. \n\nThey use softball but play hard because that's how the founder wants it.\n\nOh, the founder? That's my buddy. Matthew Blittner. He had the game brainstorm\nand it's now in its eighth year and raises money and awareness for the fight\nagainst Alzheimer’s.\n\nFrankly, I wish I could be there as there's gonna be good hockey schmoozing\ngalore. Guaranteed, the following planet-shaking issues will be argued:\n\n1. Who will be the No. 1 Rangers center; 2. Why can't the Blueshirts find a No.\n1. center?