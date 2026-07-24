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Blueshirt People And Friends Rally Around A Really Good Softball Charity

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Stan Fischler
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Hockey and baseball – also softball – have a lot in common even though ice and grass never will be first cousins.

But once a year some of the folks who cover the Blueshirts, Islanders and Devils meet in Brooklyn to see who's better on the diamond.

More to the point they gather for a darn good reason; which is raising dough via the annual Brooklyn Memorial Cup For Alzheimer’s. 

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They use softball but play hard because that's how the founder wants it.

Oh, the founder? That's my buddy. Matthew Blittner. He had the game brainstorm and it's now in its eighth year and raises money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Frankly, I wish I could be there as there's gonna be good hockey schmoozing galore. Guaranteed, the following planet-shaking issues will be argued:

1. Who will be the No. 1 Rangers center; 2. Why can't the Blueshirts find a No. 1. center?

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