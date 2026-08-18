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Bob Woods and John Stevens Join Wolf Pack Coaching Staff

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Remy Mastey
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USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectUSA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Rangers have announced the hirings of Bob Woods and John Stevens to serve as assistant coaches on the staff of their American Hockey League affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack. 

Woods and Stevens join Jay Leach, who was hired as the Wolf Pack’s head coach on June 5, weeks after coach Grant Potulny and assistants Jamie Tardif and Paul Mara were relieved of their duties.

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury decided to make an AHL coaching staff change after the Wolf Pack finished the 2025-26 season with a 26-38-5 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

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Woods has spent 14 seasons in the NHL as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks, and Washington Capitals. 

John Stevens is entering his first coaching job, as he most recently played for Liiga’s Kiekko-Espoo, after spending nine seasons in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, Utica Comets, and Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

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