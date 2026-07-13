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Braden Schneider Arbitration Date Set And What It Means

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Remy Mastey
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Braden Schneider’s arbitration case has officially been scheduled for July 29. 

On July 5, Schneider filed for arbitration, eliminating the possibility of him being offer-sheeted despite currently being a restricted free agent without a contract extension in place. 

Salary arbitration is a structured dispute-resolution process for eligible restricted free agents to determine their salary if they cannot agree with their team. 

Schneider is coming off a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the New York Rangers, which expired after the 2025-26 season.

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury has emphasized the 24-year-old defenseman’s importance to the organization, but the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement on a new contract extension, raising questions about Schneider’s future in New York. 

“We think Braden is a really good young talented defenseman,” Drury said. “So we drafted him, developed him, we like the skill set and what he does for us. I know he, along with me and us, are just trying to do everything we can to be better and help him be better, but he's an exciting player and a terrific all-around high character person in our organization.”

The Rangers and Schneider’s camp can still come to a resolution on a new contract extension before the scheduled arbitration hearing on July 29.

This past season, Schneider recorded two goals, 16 assists, and 18 points in 82 games while averaging 20:27 minutes.

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