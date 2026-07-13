Braden Schneider Arbitration Date Set And What It Means

Braden Schneider’s arbitration case has officially been scheduled for July 29.
On July 5, Schneider filed for arbitration, eliminating the possibility of him being offer-sheeted despite currently being a restricted free agent without a contract extension in place.
Salary arbitration is a structured dispute-resolution process for eligible restricted free agents to determine their salary if they cannot agree with their team.
Schneider is coming off a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the New York Rangers, which expired after the 2025-26 season.
Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury has emphasized the 24-year-old defenseman’s importance to the organization, but the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement on a new contract extension, raising questions about Schneider’s future in New York.
“We think Braden is a really good young talented defenseman,” Drury said. “So we drafted him, developed him, we like the skill set and what he does for us. I know he, along with me and us, are just trying to do everything we can to be better and help him be better, but he's an exciting player and a terrific all-around high character person in our organization.”
The Rangers and Schneider’s camp can still come to a resolution on a new contract extension before the scheduled arbitration hearing on July 29.
This past season, Schneider recorded two goals, 16 assists, and 18 points in 82 games while averaging 20:27 minutes.