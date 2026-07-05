Braden Schneider Files For Arbitration As Prolonged Contract Negotiations Continue

New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider has filed for arbitration.
Schneider's opt-in to arbitration eliminates the possibility of him being offer-sheeted despite currently being a restricted free agent without a contract extension.
Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury recently praised Schneider, but he opted not to dive into specifics regarding where contract negotiations currently stand.
"We think Braden is a really good young talented defenseman,” Drury said. “So we drafted him, developed him, we like the skill set and what he does for us. I know he, along with me and us, are just trying to do everything we can to be better and help him be better, but he's an exciting player and a terrific all-around high character person in our organization."
Over the offseason, the Rangers have revamped their defensive core, adding Sean Durzi and Marcus Peterson while parting ways withx Will Borgen.
The Borgen trade to the Bruins opened the door for Schneider to return to the Rangers for the 2026-27 campaign, but these prolonged contract negotiations put his future with the Rangers in murky waters.
If Schneider were to re-sign with the Blueshirts, it would likely be in a more diminished role, playing behind the newly acquired Durzi.
“It's something that is out of my control," Schneider said of his future with the Rangers during his exit interview. "I love being a Ranger. I'm very proud to be a Ranger, and it feels like home here. I'll be doing whatever I can to be the best player I could be, and I hope it's here, and whatever happens is going to happen. I'm proud to be a Ranger, and I'll leave it at that.”
This past season, the 24-year-old defenseman recorded two goals, 16 assists, and 18 points in 82 games while averaging 20:27 minutes.