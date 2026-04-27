Braden Schneider's Future With Rangers Remains Uncertain Going Into Offseason

The status of Braden Schneider with the New York Rangers is up in the air as we head toward the offseason.
Schneider will be a restricted free agent this summer with his two-year, $4.4 million contract set to expire, and there’s no guarantee he’s back in New York for the 2026-27 season.
Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Schneider was the subject of trade rumors, with speculation that he could be dealt before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.
While emphasizing his desire to stay with the Rangers, Schneider noted that it’s partly out of his control.
“It's something that is out of my control,” Schneider said. “I love being a Ranger. I'm very proud to be a Ranger, and it feels like home here. I'll be doing whatever I can to be the best player I could be, and I hope it's here, and whatever happens is going to happen. I’m proud to be a Ranger, and I’ll leave it at that.”
The question is whether the Rangers are open to giving the 24-year-old defenseman a long-term contract extension.
It was widely expected that Schneider would take on increased responsibility this season, and in some aspects, he has done just that. Schneider is averaging a career-high 20:27 minutes per game, a nearly three-minute increase from the 2024-25 season when he averaged 17:52 minutes.
The point of criticism directed at Schneider’s game stems from his lack of offensive contributions as well as his stagnant development and inconsistent defensive play.
Has Schneider proved enough in Chris Drury’s eyes for him to make a long-term commitment on the 2020 first-round pick?
Despite all signs pointing toward the contrary, Drury made a point to clarify that he does want Schneider to be a part of the Rangers’ future.
“Again on Schneids, we think he's a terrific young right-shot defenseman with size, physicality and extremely high character,” Drury said. “We're excited he's a part of our group. We think he's scratching the surface of what he can be in the league. We hope he's a Ranger for a long time.”
In 82 games this past season, Schneider recorded two goals, 16 assists, and 18 points.