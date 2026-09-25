Braden Schneider Is Happy To Be Back With Rangers, But Understands What's At Stake Playing On Bridge Contract

“I think it’s (the balance) will help him tremendously because we can share the workload,” Sullivan said of Schneider. “We feel like based on what we have right now, we can share a bit and I think one of the guys that will benefit the most is Schneids. I think he’s had a really strong camp to this point. He’s in great shape, he takes care of himself, he’s an extremely hard worker, he’s a great kid… He’s an easy gut to root for.”