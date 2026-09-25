Braden Schneider Is Happy To Be Back With Rangers, But Understands What's At Stake Playing On Bridge Contract

Braden Schneider is looking to bounce back and reestablish himself as a defensive cornerstone for the New York Rangers after a difficult 2025-26 season.
After the 2024-25 season, Schneider had surgery on a torn labrum he was playing through all year long, which limited his typical offseason training.
The 25-year-old defenseman believes that because of his surgery and the short amount of time he had to train over the course of that summer, he wasn’t at full strength going into the 2025-26 campaign, and it carried into his play.
There were expectations that Schneider would take a big leap and solidify himself as a reliable top-four defenseman, but the inconsistencies in his game drew some concerns about whether he was capable of taking on that increased responsibility.
“Last season wasn’t a good one by any means,” Schneider said. “I thought there were things that definitely needed to be improved… With my surgery and stuff, I feel like I didn’t really add anything last year.”
Schneider became a restricted free agent this past summer, and whether or not he would be back with the Blueshirts was very much up in the air.
Contract negotiations extended past the July 1 Free Agent Frenzy and into the dog days of the summer, as Schneider eventually filed for arbitration.
Ultimately, Schneider’s camp and the Rangers reached an agreement on a one-year, $5.5 million contract before the arbitration hearing was set to take place.
“It’s one of those things that you leave up to your management and agent and you try to stay out of it,” Schneider said. “I’m very happy we were able to come to a deal, and I’m very excited. There’s a good vibe around our team this year. I’m very, very happy we were able to get something done.”
With the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson to the Rangers’ defensive core, Schneider’s role with the team will be different this upcoming season.
He won’t be relied upon to play top-four minutes, and Sullivan is looking to balance everything out between his six defensemen.
Sullivan believes that this balanced approach will help get the most out of Schneider on a gamely basis.
“I think it’s (the balance) will help him tremendously because we can share the workload,” Sullivan said of Schneider. “We feel like based on what we have right now, we can share a bit and I think one of the guys that will benefit the most is Schneids. I think he’s had a really strong camp to this point. He’s in great shape, he takes care of himself, he’s an extremely hard worker, he’s a great kid… He’s an easy gut to root for.”
For the entirety of training camp, Schneider has been paired with 2026 fifth overall pick Alberts Šmits. The two of them project to make up the Rangers' third defensive pairing to open up the season.
Given that Schneider is on a one-year contract, he could find himself in the same situation next offseason, hitting restricted free agency with his future uncertain.
Schneider is on a prove-it deal, as his play throughout the 2026-27 season will dictate his future in New York.
“You want to prove your worth, and this organization is something that is very important to me,” Schneider said. “I want to perform and help our team win. That’s my main focus is to win, and whatever happens happens. I think when you can find team success, everything else kind of falls into place, so that's my main focus.”