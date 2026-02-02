Braden Schneider Loves ‘Being A Ranger’ But Knows The Future Is Out Of His Control

“It's probably the hardest thing about being a professional hockey player is building these relationships with these guys over a course of a couple years, and you don't perform as a team, and it's time to make changes,” Schneider said. “That's the way it goes, and it sucks. You always wish that you could have had the results to keep the team together, because we really do have a great group of guys in here. It's sad to see some guys go but at the same time, it's the business of things. I think everyone understands what the expectation is when you're not not meeting it, you're gonna have to make those decisions. So it's a double edged sword, where it's sad, but at the same time, you have to understand what's going on.”