New York Rangers
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Nov 20, 2026 4:41 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 4:41 AM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With all of the injuries the New York Rangers have sustained to their defensive core, Braden Schneider has taken on an increased role.
Sean Durzi has missed the team’s past eight games due to an undisclosed injury, while Alberts Šmits has missed the past five games due to an upper-body injury.
To start the season, Schneider was playing on the Rangers' third pairing alongside Šmits, but this recent slew of injuries has forced him to take on larger responsibilities.
Through the stretch of games since Durzi was sidelined, Schneider has stepped into a top-four role, playing alongside Marcus Pettersson.
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“I think Schneider's embraced it,” Mike Sullivan said. “He gives you everything he has. It's not perfect out there, but man, he's a competitive guy, and he defends hard. I think he's a real good penalty killer. His willingness to block shots, the physical element of his game. I think he continues to develop with his puck skills and outlet passes and things of that nature. We just love his competitive spirit.”
Going up against the opposing team’s top lines and playing over 20 minutes per game at times, Schneider feels he’s adapted well to his new role.
“I felt pretty good. I think obviously you want to try and produce a bit more than but I've been quite happy with how I've been able to defend against tougher matchups and (take on) more responsibility, and at the same time also creating some chances for our team,” Schneider said. “So I think all in all, we are getting wins and getting the job done. So I think that's the main thing.”
Durzi could return to the lineup for the Rangers' upcoming Sunday afternoon game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which will lead to some difficult decisions for Mike Sullivan.
In order to keep Scott Morrow in the lineup, who’s shown promise in an eight-game sample size since filling in for the injured Durzi, Sullivan has not ruled out the possibility of moving Schneider to the left side.
Schneider played on his off side for a stretch last season and would welcome the opportunity to do it again if the team decides to go in that direction.
“I think it's something that I've been able to play a couple times over the years, and it's something that if it needs to get done, I'll gladly step up and try to get that done,” Schneider said of playing on his off side.
In 22 games this season, Schneider has recorded two points while averaging 18:37 minutes.
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