Braden Schneider's Journey: From The Frozen Lakes Of Saskatchewan To The Bright Lights Of New York

“I think as a person, you get in a small town, there's so much freedom to do whatever you want,” Schneider said. “Like I remember we'd be playing road hockey until you're getting screamed at to come inside, and biking around town, doing all those things, and just being a kid without having to really worry about anything, and same thing with like the outdoor ranks and the lake, like you would go play for hours, just you and a couple buddies and just fool around and imagine that you're scoring a big goal in the Olympics or World Juniors and just have fun with it.