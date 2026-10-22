Braden Schneider Seeing Progress in His Game While Embracing Leadership Role

“I think we’ve done really good,” Schneider said of his pairing with Šmits. “I try to do the little things and give him tips here and there if we are running a play, or trying to do something out there, or if there's a read that he's questioning it. He's a pretty confident guy and I think the reads he makes, he's got a really good hockey sense in general and there's not much to say most of the time, but if there is something to say, I definitely try to help him.”