Braden Schneider Seeing Progress in His Game While Embracing Leadership Role

New York Rangers
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Oct 22, 2026 5:39 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 5:39 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Going into the 2026-27 season, Braden Schneider made one thing clear: his play had to improve.
“Last season wasn’t a good one by any means,” Schneider said. “I thought there were things that definitely needed to be improved.”
Schneider became a restricted free agent this past summer, and whether or not he would be back with the New York Rangers was very much up in the air.
Ultimately, Schneider’s camp and the Rangers reached an agreement on a one-year, $5.5 million contract despite filing for arbitration.
Last season, the Rangers relied upon Schneider to play a top-four role, as he averaged 20:27 minutes per game, the most of his NHL career. In that role, he showed some inconsistencies, specifically from a defensive standpoint.
With the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, Mike Sullivan had envisioned Schneider anchoring the Rangers’ third pairing to kick off the 2026-27 campaign, creating a more balanced attack in the process.
Through 11 games, the Rangers have created an identity centered around their well-structured defensive game, and Schneider has notably taken strides in that department as the team continues to thrive.
“I think I’ve been doing a really good job at being steady,” Schneider said of his individual play. “I think my stick and my body position has been so much better this year. I think once I get plays killed, I'm seeing the ice a lot better and moving pucks up better. I'm doing a better job at getting it (the puck) to our forwards a lot cleaner.”
While averaging 17:35 minutes per game, an almost three-minute decrease from last season, Schneider is still playing a meaningful role, serving on the team’s penalty kill as well as forming a strong third pairing with rookie standout Alberts Šmits.
The 25-year-old defenseman has taken on a mentor role, helping the young Šmits adapt to NHL play.
“I think we’ve done really good,” Schneider said of his pairing with Šmits. “I try to do the little things and give him tips here and there if we are running a play, or trying to do something out there, or if there's a read that he's questioning it. He's a pretty confident guy and I think the reads he makes, he's got a really good hockey sense in general and there's not much to say most of the time, but if there is something to say, I definitely try to help him.”
A key to Schneider’s recent success has been his health.
After the 2024-25 season, Schneider had surgery on a torn labrum that he had been playing through all year, which limited his typical offseason training and which he felt impacted his play last year.
This past summer, Schneider had a full offseason to train without any injury-related limitations, allowing him to take the necessary strides during the long offseason.
“I think obviously the offseason previous, it was mainly just trying to get back and ready for game one, and I did that, and I was very proud of myself to get back and have a full year, but I think at the same time you go into the offseason and you want to get better, and that year I felt like that didn't necessarily happen,” Schneider said.
“It was more just trying to get back. So to have a full summer where you could work at those touches, get on the ice, and just feel confident coming in here. I feel like it has helped a lot.”
After a full year under Sullivan’s coaching, Schneider is more comfortable with Sullivan’s defensive system and the way he wants the Rangers to play.
That has helped Schneider grow more confident, as shown in his individual performance through an 11-game sample size.
“I definitely feel a lot more confident in my own ability to execute in what I’m trying to do, and I also feel a lot more confident in the system that we're trying to play,” Schneider emphasized. “I think there's always a bit of that year where you're maybe a little hesitant when things change and stuff. If I'm making a mistake, I'm making it out of being aggressive, not being hesitant. I think that's the side I'd rather be on. I think this year I feel very confident, and I'm trying to be as aggressive as possible.”
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