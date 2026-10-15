Breaking Down The Rangers' Impressive Start To The Season

New York Rangers
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Oct 15, 2026 7:17 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 7:17 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
One of the smartest Rangers fans I know runs a vacuum cleaner store on Upper Broadway and he vacuums some of the best mail my way with superior insights.
Mark Linde opens with these Blueshirt observations:
"Yeah, it's early, but I can't remember the last time I saw a Rangers group play such complete team hockey. The forwards forecheck and hit anyone and everyone they see. They play aggressive and controlling hockey at center ice.
"And they're playing great supportive and positional hockey in the defensive zone. Everyone is contributing to achieve the desired result and it really shows. They have become a pleasure to watch."
Try this from an NHL scout; who is objective and insightful: "The Rangers brought in key elements – turned over half of their forward roster and so far it has paid off. Many have gone unnoticed, including Oliver Bjorkstrand, who is one example.
"The young players are paying off and so is the reshaped blue line with effective players such as Durzi, Šmits and Pettersson. So far, so good with Garand in goal. The bottom line is that Chris Drury has had a quiet but very effective off-season."
By very far, one of the truly wise hockey men I've known is former Hockey News editor Tom Murray who, more recently, was an anchor-reporter for TV news. Here are Tom's thoughts:
"To quote my boyhood idol (Hall of Famer goalie) Glenn Hall minutes after he helped the Black Hawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup: 'I'M ENTHUSED.' And I can't say it better about the Rangers and my state of mind.
"I'm loving Ollie B, Laffy with the hatty, Gabe P looking great, Mika flying, J.T. recharged and love the familiar support group from last year – Cuylle, Laba, Kartye, Jaro – plus. Fox looks great and makes a terrific pair with Gavy. Durzi is a revelation and how about this Šmits kid?"
Vic Morren, co-host with Neil Smit of that wonderful podcast "NHL Wraparound," makes a much overlooked point.: "Playing faster and straight-line hockey is probably the single biggest difference. I'm not going to say that the Blueshirts are better off without Breadman Panarin but his style of weaving and slowing things down represented a lot of the team's DNA the past (losing) season."
The miracle may or may not continue tonight in New Jersey but – so far – The Maven takes the liberty to quote Glenn Hall and Tom Murray: "I'M ENTHUSED!"
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