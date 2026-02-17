Brendan Brisson Feels ‘Ready For An Opportunity’ With The Rangers

With multiple New York Rangers players competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, including J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, and Mika Zibanejad, the week of practice leading up to the Rangers’ first game back to action on Feb. 26 presents an opportunity for some prospects.
Ahead of Tuesday’s practice, the Rangers called up forward Brendan Brisson, who hasn't suited up for the Blueshirts since being traded from the Golden Knights on March 6, 2025, in a deal that was headlined by Reilly Smith.
“I mean, you never really know what's gonna happen until it happens. I found out I was traded and I didn't really know where until like a couple minutes after, so when I found out it was New York, I was pretty excited,” Brisson said of being traded to the Rangers. “Obviously great organization, the history here and the fans and MSG and everything, so definitely I was excited.”
Since being traded to New York, Brisson has exclusively played for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.
In 46 games in the AHL this season, the 24-year-old forward has recorded 13 goals, 10 assists, and 23 points.
“I feel good all around, not just offensively,” Brisson said. “Down in Hartford, I’ve been relied on in close games, on the defensive side too. I feel like I've gotten my offensive touch back… I have a little bit more confidence than I did in the past. It’s been a good season for me so far.”
Being called up for these handful of practices, Brisson is not guaranteed to play in any games for the Rangers.
However, any set call-up from the AHL presents the chance for a player to showcase his skills with the goal of eventually earning an NHL spot, which is the mindset Brisson is trying to carry.
“It's a chance to come up here and practice and see what happens,” said Brisson. “It's exciting. It's cool to be back. It was fun day today on the ice, so just kind of taking it day-by-day. I don't really know what to expect. Just kind of (trying to) work hard in practice and see what happens.”
Brisson was selected by the Golden Knights in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and the Rangers are clinging to hope that his first-round potential translates to the NHL.
During the 2025 offseason, the Rangers signed Brisson to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
That opportunity to play in the NHL in a Rangers uniform hasn’t come for Brisson. He does have NHL experience though, playing in 24 games over a two-season span with the Golden Knights, where he tallied eight points.
With the one-year anniversary of his arrival to the Rangers organization quickly approaching, Brisson feels prepared to take the leap from the AHL to the NHL.
“The ultimate goal is to come up, leave an impression and stay,” Brisson said. “Whenever I get my next opportunity, I'm definitely looking forward to it, and I’m ready for an opportunity.”