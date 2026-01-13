Brennan Othmann Admits Hearing Trade Rumors Has Been Tough

“Ups and downs. A lot of climbing up mountains, going down, and it's tough,” Othmann said of his hockey journey with the Rangers thus far. “It's tough mentally. It's tough, not just for myself, it's tough for family as well. You don't know when you're coming up, when you're going down, how long you're staying for, so it sucks in that aspect. All of us in our family are taking it day-by-day. We're trying to enjoy the moments when we can, and trying to get kind of out of the valleys, I guess when we're down there, but hopefully right now, it's going in the right direction.”