Brennan Othmann Gets Much-Needed Fresh Start With Flames

Brennan Othmann could still transform into an impactful NHL player, but it just won’t be with the New York Rangers.
On Friday, the Rangers traded Othmann to the Calgary Flames, finally giving the fresh start he so desperately needed.
Chris Drury once thought highly of Othmann, given that he was his first draft pick as president and general manager of the Rangers.
Despite the high expectations placed on Othmann upon being drafted, his game never quite translated to the NHL level, and his play was inconsistent in the American Hockey League as well.
The 23-year-old forward has spent the past two seasons getting sent up and down from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL to the NHL, struggling to carve out a permanent role with the Rangers.
Over the past two seasons, Othmann has played a total of 39 NHL games, recording one goal, two assists, and three points.
"He's a terrific kid and worked extremely hard to try and make it work here,” Drury said of Othmann. “For a number of reasons, it just didn't. To no one's fault. I think he'd been looking for a new opportunity, and really wanted to give him that chance.
“Just like any other deal, not going to give him away. Think he's a good young player and we were able to get the prospect we did with Calgary and made the deal. Certainly, no hard feeling on our end and wish him luck."
When he was in the Rangers’ lineup, Othmann played a limited bottom-six role, and he was oftentimes called up for short stints before quickly being sent back down to the AHL.
Othmann hinted at his confidence struggles at certain points, but for the most part, he spoke with a positive tone, conveying a sense that he can turn things around.
“We wish Otter well,” Sullivan said. “He’s trying to find his way, and obviously has high aspirations for himself. He has the ability to be an NHL player. We tried to work with him in certain aspects of his game in trying to define what the expectations were to try and carve a path for him or provide a path for him to be a New York Ranger, and for whatever reason, we couldn’t seem to make it work.
“We wish him the very best, he’s a great kid, he’s a good player, and we wish him very well in his stop in Calgary.”
Othmann’s departure marks yet another Rangers’ prospect who has failed to carry over their game to the NHL and was traded because of it.
Time will only tell if Othmann can reignite his career in Calgary.