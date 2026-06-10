Brett Berard Reportedly ‘Could Be On the Move’ From Rangers

Rumblings about Brett Berard’s future with the New York Rangers are starting to come to the surface.
Berard is set to become a restricted free agent this summer with no guarantee he’ll return to New York next season.
After a promising 2024-25 campaign in which Berard played in 35 games, recording six goals, four assists, and 10 points, he did not make the Rangers’ opening-night roster out of training camp to kick off the 2025-26 season.
The 23-year-old forward played in just 13 games for the Rangers this past season, failing to record a point in the process.
Given the number of prospects ready to make the jump and Chris Drury and Mike Sullivan’s comments about bolstering the bottom-six forward unit, it does not appear as if there is a ton of room for Berard to work his way into the lineup.
The Blueshirts selected Berard in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and he’s spent much of the past three seasons playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.