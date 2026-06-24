Can The Blueshirts Exploit The 2026 Draft?

Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/1a84b3ad-3a95-428d-b263-927683b6771f.jpeg]\nChristopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images\n\nWith the annual draft taking place Friday, MSG's favorite hockey team has a\nchance to do some good with 11 picks, including #5 and #26 in the first round. \n\nMy favorite superscout Jess Rubenstein forecasts who the Rangers might pick in\nthe Entry Draft at the # 5 and # 26 positions.\n\nCARSON CARELS AT FIVE: A left-handed defenseman, Carels excelled for Prince\nGeorge\n\nin the Western Hockey League. He put up 73 points, "and controlled games from\nthe back end," adds Rubenstein.\n\nA further scouting report reveals that Carels is mature, strong, well-rounded\nand is a potential number one blueliner. Carson will hone his game to sharpness\nat North Dakota.\n\nCASEY MUTRYN AT TWENTY-SIX: A USA Hockey product, Mutryn is a big, physical\nwing whose game will be rounded out at Boston College.\n\nP.S. The savant Rubenstein figures that the Maple Leafs will pick highly-touted\nGavin McKenna of Penn State with the first selection. Jess likes Caleb Malhotra,\ngifted son of ex-Ranger\n\nManny Malhotra, to be picked third by the Vancouver Canucks.