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Can The Blueshirts Exploit The 2026 Draft?

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Stan Fischler
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With the annual draft taking place Friday, MSG's favorite hockey team has a chance to do some good with 11 picks, including #5 and #26 in the first round. 

My favorite superscout Jess Rubenstein forecasts who the Rangers might pick in the Entry Draft at the # 5 and # 26 positions.

CARSON CARELS AT FIVE: A left-handed defenseman, Carels excelled for Prince George

in the Western Hockey League. He put up 73 points, "and controlled games from the back end," adds Rubenstein.

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A further scouting report reveals that Carels is mature, strong, well-rounded and is a potential number one blueliner. Carson will hone his game to sharpness at North Dakota.

CASEY MUTRYN AT TWENTY-SIX: A USA Hockey product, Mutryn is a big, physical wing whose game will be rounded out at Boston College.

P.S. The savant Rubenstein figures that the Maple Leafs will pick highly-touted Gavin McKenna of Penn State with the first selection. Jess likes Caleb Malhotra, gifted son of ex-Ranger

Manny Malhotra, to be picked third by the Vancouver Canucks.

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