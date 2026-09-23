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Can The Young Blueshirts Make A Positive Contribution?

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Sep 23, 2026 4:14 PM
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Based on drafting done by the Blueshirt high command over the past few years, the club's "Younguns" must begin producing post-haste.

According to The Hockey News Yearbook, the top trio of hopefuls include the following:

1. ALBERTS SMITS: He has shown that he can hold his own against SOME NHL talent yet 

THN's "Future Watch," has the Latvian defenseman's "expected arrival" in the 2028-29 season. 

MAVEN REACTION: Who can wait? Play him now for ten games and we'll know.)

2. LIAM GREENTREE: THN says: "Big winger uses reach and size to create offense. He was the center of Artemi Panarin trade with L.A. Expected arrival; next season."

MAVEN REACTION: I hear nothing but good things about the kid. Could be a late-season call up.

3. COLE BEAUDOIN: THN: "Tricky set up man was leading scorer in the OHL post-season. A natural leader. Expected arrival; also next season."

MAVEN REACTION: I have no idea, really. Need another season before an opinion.

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