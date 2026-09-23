Can The Young Blueshirts Make A Positive Contribution?

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/831e5efd-19c8-4e24-be78-3f843af312dd.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nBased on drafting done by the Blueshirt high command over the past few years,\nthe club's "Younguns" must begin producing post-haste.\n\nAccording to The Hockey News Yearbook, the top trio of hopefuls include the\nfollowing:\n\n1. ALBERTS SMITS: He has shown that he can hold his own against SOME NHL talent\nyet \n\nTHN's "Future Watch," has the Latvian defenseman's "expected arrival" in the\n2028-29 season. \n\nMAVEN REACTION: Who can wait? Play him now for ten games and we'll know.)\n\n2. LIAM GREENTREE: THN says: "Big winger uses reach and size to create offense.\nHe was the center of Artemi Panarin trade with L.A. Expected arrival; next\nseason."\n\nMAVEN REACTION: I hear nothing but good things about the kid. Could be a\nlate-season call up.\n\n3. COLE BEAUDOIN: THN: "Tricky set up man was leading scorer in the OHL\npost-season. A natural leader. Expected arrival; also next season."\n\nMAVEN REACTION: I have no idea, really. Need another season before an opinion.