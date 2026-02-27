Can There Be A Blueshirt Reawakening, Now, Or Ever?

The "new" season for the Rangers has begun and this is what we already know about the Blueshirts:
1. They will not make the playoffs. (You knew that before but last night's home toss to Philly merely underlined the point.)
2. Both Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox have returned to action in decent condition.
3. The Blueshirts failure to win at least half their home games is as disgraceful as any aspect of their season – from spirit on up and down the line – including the premature "Surrender" letter from General Drury to his fans.
What we don't know – but surely will by April – is whether this aggregation is going to aggravated any more than it already has.
The theme as gone from; A. STANLEY CUP OR BUST; TO B. PLAYOFFS OR BUST TO C. WILD CARD OR BUST to the final: