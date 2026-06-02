Canucks Hire Former Rangers Forward Manny Malhotra As Head Coach

The Canucks finished last in the NHL standings with 58 points, and after sweeping front-office changes that included bringing in Ryan Johnson as general manager and Henrik and Daniel Sedin as co-presidents, the previous head coach, Adam Foote, was fired.
Malhotra most recently served as the head coach of the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks, while he also has experience in an assistant coaching role with both the Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“Manny and I have been in the battle together before, so I know firsthand what a good teacher, leader, and quality person he is,” Johnson said.
“Connection, consistency and putting in place the proper foundation will be key for our group moving forward. Manny is a great coach who has the right skillset and mentality to help players develop and get better each day. We both believe that pressure is a privilege, and learning to become a good pro takes patience, dedication, and a ‘be better than yesterday’ mindset. He loves the game and getting to know what makes his players tick and I am very confident Manny will help us ice a competitive and hard-working team that our fans will be proud of moving forward.”
The Mississauga native started his NHL career with the Rangers, being drafted by the Blueshirts in 1998 with the seventh overall pick in the first round.
Over four seasons and 206 games playing for the Rangers, Malhotra recorded 19 goals, 22 assists, and 41 points.
Malhotra also went on to play for the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Montreal Canadiens before officially retiring in 2016.