Charity Softball With Hockey People Doing Their Share

The Maven knows that for a fact because for seven straight years I've been well aware that some of the best charity diamond games have been played in my native Brooklyn.
Another dandy is coming up on July 25th, and if you enjoy solid softball as much as I do, check out my buddy Matthew Blittner's prize endeavor. It will be a nine-inning affair, sponsored by BizFund at Kingsborough Community College's ball park.
"We'll have raffle prizes from the Rangers, Islanders, Yankees, Mets and more," says Blittner. "Our championship trophy – believe it or not – is designed after the Stanley Cup. Its full title happens to be the 'Brooklyn Memorial Cup for Alzheimer's,"
Blittner has a personal interest in advancing Alzheimer's research because of family members who were victimized by the disease. "I created the annual tourney in 2019," Matthew remembers. "The first game was held on July 21, 2019 at the Kings Bay Youth Organization Field.
"We raised $2,347 for Alzheimer's research, despite the temperature climbing to 110 degrees fahrenheit. The Covid-19 pandemic couldn't stop us either; we managed to keep the charity going, always looking for bigger and better venues."
By the fifth year, the game was moved to Maimonides Park in Coney Island, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones. Never – no matter where the games were played – did Blittner forget the episodes that inspired him to martial his pals to action.
Matthew was mourning the death of his great-uncle Lenny DiCristino, an Alzheimer's victim. Soon after that his paternal grandfather, Morton Blittner, was diagnosed with the early stages of the disease.
"I figured the best way for me to help fight Alzheimer's was to get my sports buddies together for a fun softball game that just might get serious," adds Blittner. "I have gotten media fellas like Don La Greca, Andrew Gross, Mike Obernauer, Arda Ocal, Scott Charles, Mark Roseman and Russ Cohen all involved at one time or another."
You might even see a team owner there such as the Islanders' affable Jon Ledecky or NewsNation's Rob Taub, one of the keenest hockey analysts in the Met Area. The competing teams are the BK Americans – the sports media fellas – and BK Nationals, from the local community.
"The games can get very intense," Blittner recalls. "In one of the really competitive contests we had a bench-clearing incident but, fortunately no punches were thrown; just yelling at each other.
"Over our first seven years, we raised $52,751. Our goal this year is to raise $15,000. Every year we have players competing who've had some kind of Rangers involvement. I, for one, have written a book about them.
"Obernauer, co-captain of the media team, had been the Blueshirts' digital reporter up until Covid came along. Cohen and Gross have covered the Rangers extensively at various points in their careers."
This year, the game also will honor Julie Stewart-Binks who covers the NHL for various networks and Jason Wedge, who runs the Alzheimer's Association's charity walk in Central Park.
For those wishing to support the cause, please donate at: (https://events.alz/fundraisers/MatthewBlittner/brooklyn-memorial-cup-for-alzheimers).